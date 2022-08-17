'Want to attack directly': Eshwarappa says Congress supporting anti-nationals

Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday directly attacked the Congress as he said not only in Karnataka or south India, the Congress is supporting the anti-nationals all across the country. "I want to attack directly," the BJP leader said amid communal tension in Shivamogga. Be it the PFI or the SDPI, the Congress is supporting them. “The man who removed Savarkar’s photo is an SDPI worker whose wife is a Congress councillor,” Eshwarappa said.

On Tuesday, Eshwarappa issued a warning to the Muslims living in India and said it is their duty to cooperate with Hindu festivals. If Muslims do not control their youth, the Hindus will, the former minister said.

"The government is making all attempts to maintain peace, I'm not saying all Hindus and Muslims are involved in such things. Hindu society is strong, it is not weak. If Hindu society really stands up, Muslim goondas will not survive, but Hindus don't want to take law into hands and wants government to take action," Eshwarappa said on Tuesday.

On August 15, tension gripped Shivamogga as clashes erupted between two groups at Amir Ahmad Circle over the photo of Savarkar. The other group wanted to install a photo of Tipu Sultan. A young man named Prem Singh was stabbed amid the tension. The situation remained tenseon Tuesday as well after a man, Mohammed Zabiullah, suspected to be involved in the stabbing of Prem Singh was shot at by the police after he allegedly attacked them.

Amid political flare-up over the communal tension, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said the government should ban organisations like SDPI and PFI.

