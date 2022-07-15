Bengaluru news: Road made with 3,000 kg of recycled plastic now open | VIDEO
- The road that connects Outer Ring Road with RMZ Ecospace is made of 3000 kg of plastic waste.
The people of Bengaluru can now proudly say they have a road built entirely from recycled plastic - potentially the first in the city. This should urge more such roads to be built in Bengaluru and across India as we battle against the environmental damage plastics cause.
The new road connects the Outer Ring Road with the RMZ Ecospace in Bellandur and is believed to be the first in Bengaluru to be made fully from recyled plastic.
As an added bonus, it is also expected to decongest traffic, particularly during peak hours.
The fully plastic road was laid thanks to a partnership between city-based social venture PotHoleRaja and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city's civic body, with help from companies based along the Outer Ring Road.
According to a video shared by PotHoleRaja on Twitter, as much as 3,000 kg of plastic waste was used to construct this road and will reduce commute time for people who work along the ORR IT belt by 30 minutes. Office-goers and others who are going from Bellandur to Marathahalli can now make a U turn to go to RMZ Ecospace using this road.
"The road is now operational at RMZ Ecoworld entrance. Thanks to BMRCL, @BBMPCOMM, ORR companies for their support." the social venture tweeted.
Two weeks ago PotHoleRaja shared a photograph of the under-construction road and, last month, a video of the road being built. "Working day and night to make a #potholefreeindia..." the video, shared by one user and re-tweeted by PotHoleRaja, said.
