Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Watch: Karnataka devotees hurl balls of fire at each other to mark ‘Agni Kheli’
bengaluru news

Watch: Karnataka devotees hurl balls of fire at each other to mark ‘Agni Kheli’

‘Agni Kheli’ or ‘Thoothedhara’ is an age-old tradition followed by devotees of the Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel town, about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru, in Karnataka.
Devotees hurled fire at each other as part of a fire ritual 'Thoothedhara' or ‘Agni Kheli’ at Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel, Karnataka.(ANI)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 11:12 AM IST
BySharmita Kar | Written by Swati Bhasin

Hundreds of devotees were seen hurling balls of fire at each other in Karnataka's Kateel town, in line with an age-old tradition of ‘Thoothedhara’ or ‘Agni Kheli’, a video of which went viral on social media platforms. The ritual was performed by devotees at the Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru.

A video shared by ANI showed the worshippers – bare-chested and dhoti clad men – lighting palm fronds and throwing them at each other to pay reverence to Goddess Durga. Apart from them, many other devotees were also present on the temple compound to witness the unique ritual.

Watch:

The age-old ritual, which may be seen as dangerous by some, is held every year during the Kateel Durga Parameshwari temple festival. Participants are divided into two groups, facing one another, and they throw palm fronds at each other from a distance of about 15 to 20 metres. The fire hurling goes on for about 15 minutes after which devotees enter the temple.

The tradition is restricted to people of Kateel town and to people from neighbouring villages of Athoor and Kodathoor. Devotees keep a fast for eight days of the festival and refrain from consuming meat and alcohol.

The Durgaparameshwari Temple is one of the oldest temples in Kateel, situated on an islet in the middle of river Nandini in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Topics
karnataka. fire festival goddess durga
