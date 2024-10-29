Water tanker runs over the arms of Bengaluru techie after hitting from behind, driver detained

In yet another water tanker related accident in Bengaluru, a techie was severely injured after a tanker ran over his arms after hitting his scooter from behind at Panthur Railway Under Bridge (RUB), reported The Times of India. The condition of the injured techie is reportedly critical and he is currently admitted at the hospital. The Whitefield police have tracked the tanker driver and detained him(Pic for representation)

Also Read - Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to get operational after second week of January 2025: Report

According to the report, Sudanshu Sekhar, a 33-year-old techie was on his way to office which is located at the Outer Ring Road from Varthur and when he reached Panthur RUB, a water tanker hit him and he was crashed in a slush of mud. The tanker then ran over his arms and fingers and left him seriously injured.

Speaking to the publication, Sekhar’s wife Sradha said, “The doctors are saying that he is not out of danger. He might not be able to move his fingers for rest of the life and doctors are suggesting for a surgery. I am scared of his future but at this moment, all I want is him to come out of danger.” The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro plans phased Yellow line launch amid train delivery delays: Report

Meanwhile, the Whitefield police have tracked the tanker driver and detained him. The Panthur RUB has always made headlines for its pathetic condition of road as it connects areas like Varthur and Belagare to Outer Ring Road.

Water tanker menace

The water-tanker related accidents have become a common affair in Bengaluru as hundreds of vehicles ply on roads with reckless driving. Earlier in Whitefield, water tanker, which was serving as a cleaning vehicle, ran over a Andhra Pradesh native and crushed her to death. The driver was detained, and an FIR was registered against him.

In another spine-chilling CCTV footage, a water tanker mowed down a biker in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya police limits. The driver of the truck hit the biker and fled the scene at 2 AM in the night. The biker who was mowed down died on the spot.