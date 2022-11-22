We have taken Mangaluru blast very seriously, police on high alert: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Karnataka police are alert about terror activities. He also said that the police busted 18 terror sleeper cells in the state over a period of time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bommai said, “You should know that the Karnataka police have busted 18 terror sleeper cells and sent them to jail. They are still on alert about the terror activities in the state. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated measures to track the movements of terror organisations, be it international or national, which is behind the Mangaluru blast suspect. We have taken this case very seriously”

Bommai said some people having connections with other states are conducting terror activities in Karnataka. The police have arrested those from other states as well, he added.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said the police are trying to find out the 24-year-old's links with people outside Karnataka. The accused Shariq, from Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with a detonator, wires and batteries, when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Saturday. He suffered burn injuries, is currently being treated in a city hospital. The Karnataka police termed the explosion "an act of terror" with the intention to cause serious damage. They are probing the incident along with central agencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs of PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON