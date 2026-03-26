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    Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (March 27-29)

    Directed by Ranji David, this Mega Theatre production celebrates Amrita Sher-Gil, an artist who influenced generations with her depiction of women

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 9:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Amrita Sher-Gil (Play)

    A 30-member cast and crew delivers a play that dwells into psyche of the artist who was exploring expression of inner landscapes. (Image shourced from BookMyShow)
    A 30-member cast and crew delivers a play that dwells into psyche of the artist who was exploring expression of inner landscapes. (Image shourced from BookMyShow)

    Saturday; 7pm

    Alliance Française

    Directed by Ranji David, this Mega Theatre production celebrates Amrita Sher-Gil, an artist who influenced generations with her depiction of women. A 30-member cast and crew delivers a play that dwells into the psyche of the artist who was constantly exploring the expression of her inner landscapes. This visually stunning play will take the audience through a journey of passion, romance, and the style of a young painter who refused to follow the norms set by the social codes of the day.

    200 onwards. Book on BookmyShow

    Sufi Night

    Saturday; 6pm

    Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru

    AR Rahman’s KM Sufi Ensemble, from the renowned KM Music Conservatory, Chennai, presents an unforgettable Sufi performance. This live performance celebrates the poetry, spiritual depth, and mystique of Sufi music, curated by musicians at the Chennai Conservatory. Expect powerful harmonies, vocals, and mesmerising compositions that transport you into a world of rhythm, and musical transcendence.

    100 onwards. Book on BookmyShow

    SoulTrane (Music Performance)

    Saturday; 6.30pm-8pm

    Courtyard Koota

    SoulTrane is a Bengaluru band that puts a soul/funk twist to their contemporary jazz sound, creating joyful original music. The band features Sylvester Pradeep on vocals and guitar, Haripriya Narasimhan on electric bass and Ashwin Shekhar on drumset. Sylvester Pradeep is a musician, visual artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer with over 150 original songs to his credit.

    499. Book on Urbanaut

    Blunote with Sugaray Rayford (Music Performance)

    Saturday; 7.30pm

    Prestige Centre for Performing Arts

    The legendary Grammy-nominated Sugaray Rayford will perform in India for the very first time as part of his World Kindness Tour. A part of the iconic Blue Note experience, you get to witness an electrifying mosaic of blues, gospel, and soul, performed alongside an incredible ensemble of world-class musicians: Drake Shining on keyboards, Allen Markel on bass, Derrick Martin Jr. on saxophone, Julian Davis on trumpet and Sky Garcia on drums. If you love live music, this is the kind of night that stays with you long after the last note fades.

    1,000. Book on BookmyShow

    Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment (Quiz Show)

    Saturday; 7pm

    Beku, JP Nagar

    If you’re a pop-culture buff, head here for a high-energy game-show experience, where everything counts as a clue. From cinematic sports to dramatic news, politics, art, movies, comedy, YouTube, reels–if it entertains, it will turn into a guessing game. Expect a mix of tasks, questions, surprises, and interactive challenges. Some rounds may test your general knowledge, others test how you infer, collaborate, and think on your feet.

    Played in teams of 2-4, if you’re coming solo, you will be paired with someone.

    499 onwards. Book via @beku.blr

    Ragini (Classical music performance)

    Sunday; 8am

    Studio 1, Prestige Centre for Performing Arts

    Start your Sunday with live classical music, shared conversations and piping-hot filter coffee. Vid Sikkil Gurucharan alongside Vid. Mathur Srinidhi, Vid. Arjun Kumar, and Vid. Giridhar Udupa presents an ensemble that promises an unforgettable kutcheri experience at the final concert of the Raagini series. Your ticket includes ragas, idli and the coffee.

    499. Book on BookmyShow

    Namduk (Stand Up Comedy- Kannada)

    Sunday; 5pm

    Harivu Books: Bengaluru

    Namduk is a laugh-a-minute Kannada stand-up comedy show that brings you some sakkath homegrown humour. From everyday struggles to questionable takes on work life, family drama, and local culture, this show is packed with punchlines. Expect a mix of observational humour, satire, and storytelling that every Kannadiga will connect with. Why you should attend: 100% Kannada comedy for everyone who knows even a little bit of Kannada, if only to negotiate with the auto annas.

    149 onwards. Book on BookmyShow

    Def Leppard India Tour (Rock concert)

    Sunday; 5pm

    NICE Grounds

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Def Leppard bring their iconic hits to India. With over 110 million albums sold worldwide, their set list is sure to have Pour Some Sugar on Me, Let’s Get Rocked, Hysteria and Photograph. Expect blistering guitar riffs, high-octane energy and a spectacle that proves why Def Leppard remains a beloved act.

    5000 onwards. Book on BookmyShow

    Lucky Ali Live

    Sunday; 5pm

    Humming Tree, Indiranagar

    Created by Farmhouse Music, Frames is an intimate music experience that brings audiences closer to artists, recorded live in front of a limited audience. The opening episode of Season 2, will be led by legendary Lucky Ali, with an opening performance by Samad Khan, setting the tone for an evening of music and storytelling. A selection of emerging artists will also be showcased, highlighting new voices and talent through the Frames platform.

    5499 onwards. Book on BookmyShow

    The Search for Life Beyond our Solar System (Lecture)

    Sunday; 12pm-2pm

    Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

    Is there other sentient life in our solar system and are we looking for it hard enough? With the help of next-generation telescopes scientists are now able to study the atmospheres of planets like K2-18b revealing carbon-bearing molecules.Astrophysicist Dr. Nikku Madhusudan explores how scientists identify habitable worlds, what allows a planet to support life, and what the next decade could reveal in our search for extraterrestrial life.

    1099. Book via @pintofview.club

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    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Weekend Events You Can’t Miss In Bengaluru (March 27-29)
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