‘Weird flex’: Bengaluru man's post on finding rental flat in one day prompts laughs

Bengaluru, infamous for tough tenant interviews and rogue house owners, witnessed an “anti peak Bengaluru moment” when a man said he found a rental flat in the tech city in just one day. The post prompted hilarious reactions from the internet and social media users. Bengaluru's rental demand has soared over the last few years.

Saumil, the founder of Grapevine, shared the man's post on social media site X, writing the caption “Anti- @peakbengaluru moment”. The original post read, “Got a rental flat in 1 day. Thursday - Landed in Bangalore. Friday - Was with broker roaming in Koramangala. Saturday - Fixed the place. Sunday - Shifted to a new place.”

This garnered quirky replies, with one saying “Weird flex but ok.” See the viral post here:

Some admired the user's luck, writing, “Keep up the luck! This Friday: Roam around in Kormangala with some startup founder; Saturday: Settle on an offer; Sunday: Shift to new job.”

“next week; mon - build a product; tue - launch a startup; wed - raise a seed round; with his luck i'm sure it's possible,” another response read.

“That’s actually anti-human moment. Either ok with paying a lot of money or compromise for what’s there,” another replied.

The Karnataka capital has been witnessing incidents wherein landlords have asked potential tenants to provide their LinkedIn profiles, asking for their qualification and even the college that they passed out from. One such landlord rejected a man because of his Class 12 exam marks. However, the occasional landlord in Bengaluru has also pleasantly surprised tenants with unexpected funding for their start-ups and sweets.

