What's happening in Bengaluru this weekend? Details for your planner
Block your calendars for some exciting events in Bengaluru this weekend. From festive celebrations to arts and crafts exhibitions, the city has a lot happening.
With the festive season having kicked in, Bengaluru has a lot to offer this weekend - from devotional celebrations to art exhibitions. Want to pick up new skills, listen to acoustic music or brush up your knowledge on cars and bikes? Here are the top events that you can attend this weekend in Bengaluru:
- Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON: Lose yourself in devotion, enjoy the Dahi Handi event, soulful music and dance at Koramangala's ISKCON centre on Friday for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Children can also participate in a fancy dress programme.
- Farväl Bengaluru: This is a farewell to Bengaluru by vocalist and music director Marie Hagen who had made this city a musical home. This is Marie's last performance before returning to Europe at the end of August.
- The Bangalore Arts and Crafts Mela: Organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, this festival begins Friday to last until August 28. Patrons can expect this to be their one-stop shopping destination. Artisans from across the country are set to display a rare experience of contemporary arts and crafts, clothing, jewellery, home decor, handicrafts and much more in over a 100 popup stalls.
- Auto and Automotive Expo 2022: An expo to feed your inner gearhead and gadgeteer, this premier show of automobiles, spare parts, auto machines and various other equipment will run throughout the weekend, starting from Friday at 10:00 am to Sunday at 7:00 pm. The show is being held by the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation in Bengaluru's Whitefield.
- Photography Workshop: if you are looking to pick up a new skill, grab your chance this Sunday and visit URU Brewpark. At the workshop, you will learn how to use lighting, taking portraits, candids and much more, for ₹599 a head.
-
Mamata Banerjee asks ministers to shun cars fitted with beacons, hooters
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked her ministers to shun cars fitted with beacons and hooters as she issued dos and don'ts for them to ensure a clean image ahead of the 2023 panchayat and 2024 national polls. This comes after the arrest of two ruling Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with separate alleged scams. TMC leader Anubrata Mondol, who is known to be close to Banerjee, was arrested days after former minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest.
-
Karnataka to form management panel comprising Hindus and Muslims ahead of dargah
The Karnataka government has issued an order for constituting a management committee, comprising both Hindus and Muslims to oversee religious practices at 'Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/ Peetha' in Chikkamagaluru district. The order dated July 19 is based on recommendations made by a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. The state cabinet on July 1 had accepted the recommendations made by its sub-committee.
-
Give details of gross income of husband to wife for maintenance: CIC to CPIO
In a decision that could set a new precedent in matrimonial matters where a partner is seeking alimony, the Central Information Commission on Thursday directed the Centre Public Information Officers to provide the “generic details of the net taxable income/gross income” of the husband to the wife within fifteen days. The couple is from Gujarat's Jamnagar city. The matter is related to the income tax department hence the CIC was approached by the appellant.
-
Karnataka crime watch: Abducted minor boy rescued in Belagavi, six arrested
Police in Karnataka's Belagavi rescued a minor boy who was abducted and arrested six persons in connection with the crime on Thursday. The Superintendent of Police in Belagavi took to social media to share that the incident occurred within the Sankeshwar police station limits. The kidnappers demanded a ransom, the amount of which is not yet clear.
-
CBI raids Sisodia’s residence in excise policy case, Delhi minister cries foul
A month after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the federal agency on Friday raided the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 20 other premises after registering a case. People familiar with the matter said a regular case (First Information Report) has been registered naming former excise commissioner Arav Gopi Krishna, Sisodia, among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics