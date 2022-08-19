What's happening in Bengaluru this weekend? Details for your planner

Mamata Banerjee asks ministers to shun cars fitted with beacons, hooters

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked her ministers to shun cars fitted with beacons and hooters as she issued dos and don'ts for them to ensure a clean image ahead of the 2023 panchayat and 2024 national polls. This comes after the arrest of two ruling Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with separate alleged scams. TMC leader Anubrata Mondol, who is known to be close to Banerjee, was arrested days after former minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest.