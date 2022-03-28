Whatsapp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. The woman, Kuthma Sheikh, is a Mudhol native and a student at a neighbouring madrasa.
According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony."
The arrest was made after an activist, Arun Kumar Bhajantri, an activist, had filed a complaint with the Mudhol Police Station. Sheikh was arrested and taken into custody on March 24, and was given bail next day
In his police report, Bhajantri claimed that the woman was aiming to inflame ethnic tensions and demanded that she be charged with treason. The police accused her of breaking Indian Penal Code Sections 153(A) (inciting hatred between groups based on religion, race, or other characteristics) and 505(2) (inciting hatred between groups based on religion, race, or other factors) (making statements that promote hostility between groups).
Sheikh was detained to maintain peace and order, according to the police. "Her status might be interpreted as a celebration of Pakistan's Republic Day," a police official said. "If we hadn't moved quickly enough, it could have resulted in rioting, protests, and counter-protests."
Before making any arrests, Bheemanagouda Paragonda, an Athani-based lawyer and Right to Information activist, stated, “the police should use prudence and judgment”. He stated that Bhajantri's charges would not stand up in court and that police's knee-jerk reactions only feels like harassing innocent people.
