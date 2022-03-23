Why is #BoycottRRRinKarnataka trending?

SS Rajamouli’s latest and upcoming film RRR, starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, to name a few, has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement.

Being called one of the year's most highly-anticipated films, it is being promoted in all major cities of India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kolkata, and Varanasi. However, many fans expressed disappointment after it was revealed that the film has no Kannada version In Karnataka.

The film is set to be released in theatres on June 25. RRR, which is set to have around 2,000 shows in Karnataka, has no dubbed Kannada version, even though lead actor Ram Charan said that he has dubbed the movie in all the four south Indian languages, and that Kannada was his favorite.

Venkat Konanki, the distributor of the film, said at the grand pre-release event of magnum opus RRR held at Chikkallabalapur on Saturday, "Priority will be given to the Kannada version given the fact that lead actors of RRR have dubbed themselves in Kannada as well. It ensures the emotions are intact.”

The period drama was to be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, early reports have indicated that RRR will not be released in the Kannada language in Karnataka.

Disheartened fans then took to Twitter, trending #BoycottRRRinKarnataka, and saying that the movie not being released in the Kannada language in Karnataka is a great insult for Kannadigas.

One user wrote, "Dear @ssrajamouli -You spoke so much about releasing #RRR in Kannada. You even spoke about your Kannada roots in many platforms but when the time has come to stand for Kannada, you have sadly chickened out. Not a single Kannada version. You are ignoring and insulting Kannadigas."

