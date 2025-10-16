Why Sudha and Narayana Murthy refused to participate in Karnataka caste survey

Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy and her husband, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, have chosen not to participate in the ongoing caste and socio-economic survey in Karnataka. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sources told PTI that the couple did not want the survey conducted at their home. Sudha Murthy on caste survey in Karnataka. (ANI file)

‘We do not…’: Sudha Murthy on caste survey Sudha Murthy submitted a self-declaration refusing to provide information in the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025.

In it, she stated, “We do not belong to any backward class. Hence, participating in this survey will not be of any help to the government. Therefore, we decline to participate.”

Enumerators had visited her residence last week as part of the survey, which aims to gather data on the social, educational, and economic conditions of Karnataka residents.

Also Read | Sudha Murthy opens up on husband Narayana Murthy's ‘70-hour’ work-week remark: When people are passionate…'

‘Respect her stand’: Karnataka Minister Congress leader and Karnataka labour minister Santosh Lad said her decision is a personal choice that the government cannot compel her.

“Who is influential or not, is subjective. I don’t think it would have any impact on society. If she has taken her stand, I will respect her,” he said.

So far, around 15.42 lakh households in Bengaluru have been covered by enumerators, though it is unclear how many have refused participation. Among those who responded, only 25% of the questions have been answered.

Also Read | Maze facing Karnataka’s caste counting exercise

Why is the survey being held The survey began on September 22 and was originally scheduled to end on October 7, but has been extended to October 18.

The Karnataka government has argued that the caste survey will promote a more equitable society. It added that the data will help in better implementing the welfare schemes and more effectively empower deprived and vulnerable groups.

Since teachers are largely involved in the survey, schools have been declared closed until then. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the lost class time will be made up with extra sessions.