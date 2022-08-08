Will contest assembly polls if high command tells me: Eshwarappa

Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa said on Sunday that he will contest next year’s assembly elections only if the party high command asks him, adding a hint of uncertainty to his candidature.

“If the party does not want me to contest, then I will not,” Eshwarappa said.

The statements come at a time when there is increasing uncertainty over the future of several senior BJP leaders who are unlikely to be given another chance at contesting the upcoming polls, people aware of the developments said.

Though there is no official word from the BJP on this, the above-cited people said there is likely to be a shakeup in the party’s established and senior ranks for the 2023 assembly elections, in which the saffron outfit aims to defend its term in the office.

The party’s senior-most leader in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, has already announced that he will not contest the assembly polls and that his second son, BY Vijayendra, will take his place.

However, even in his case, the party high command is yet to stamp its approval as it tries to manage the image of being against dynasty politics, the people said.

Eshwarappa has already lost his place in the cabinet after he was named by public works contractor Santosh Pati; for harassing him to cough up commission or bribe to release a payment of ₹4 crore. Patil named Eshwarappa as the main reason for deciding to die by suicide in a private Udupi hotel room in April.

Eshwarappa has been given a clean chit in the case, despite the family of Patil alleging foul play from the government and the former minister for influencing the probe.

“We are not sure if our high command will make too many changes but there will be a few. Many seniors who may not get another chance are trying to secure it for their next of kin,” said one BJP worker aware of the developments, requesting anonymity.

