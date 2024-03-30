 Woman arrested in Bengaluru for stealing laptops from PGs and rental homes in IT belt | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Woman arrested in Bengaluru for stealing laptops from PGs and rental homes in IT belt

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 03:50 PM IST

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman conducted multiple thefts in areas like Whitefield, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Silkboard, Indiranagar etc

A woman has been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly stealing laptops from PGs and shared accommodations of the city. The accused has been targeting the PGs surrounded by the IT companies and stealing laptops of IT employees from 2022, said Bengaluru police.

The woman was identified as Jassu Aggarwal and police recovered 24 laptops worth 10 lakh from her. Bengaluru police are further investigating the accused of the other thefts.

Also Read - IndiGo commences direct flights between Bengaluru, Bali

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman conducted multiple thefts in areas like Whitefield, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Silkboard, Indiranagar, and Hebbal and these laptops are sold in the secondhand market. The woman targets the PGs and rented houses with low security and gets into it when tenants step out.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said, “In October, a case was registered in HAL police station limits after a laptop, mouse and charger were stolen from a rented house. We cracked down on the case and found the streak of robberies conducted by the woman.” In the investigation, it is also revealed that similar cases were filed in Koramangala and Indiranagar areas as well.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, Sivakumar, under the guidance of the HAL Police Inspector and others, have succeeded in cracking the case against the accused.

