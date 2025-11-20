Woman attempts to kill daughter with machete in Bengaluru temple, human sacrifice suspected: Report

Police are investigating a chilling case in northeastern Bengaluru after a 25-year-old woman was nearly killed in a violent attack allegedly carried out by her own mother inside a temple. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, could be a possible human sacrifice attempt. The daughter remains in critical condition as authorities in Bengaluru probe the bizarre motivations behind this violent act.

ALSO READ | Koramangala man hunting for flat told Cooke Town 3BHK is ₹1 lakh: ‘Have people lost their minds?’

The assault took place at the Harihareshwara Temple in Agrahara Layout, near Thanisandra Main Road, said a report by news agency PTI. According to officers, the 55-year-old mother allegedly pulled out a machete and slashed her daughter’s neck shortly after they finished morning prayers. The young woman suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

ALSO READ | Brutal daylight assault caught on CCTV as Bengaluru woman attacked by neighbours over construction dispute

Police said the mother and daughter arrived at the temple around 4:30 am, offered prayers, and sat down on the premises before the sudden and brutal attack. The victim’s cries drew the attention of people nearby, who intervened and restrained the mother before notifying authorities, said the report.

A police official said that the entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple. Officials are analysing the footage to understand what exactly happened, the officer told the publication.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru emerges as India's leading hub for women-led start-up funding: Report

Investigators revealed that the victim lives with her husband, a weaver from Anekal, while her mother resides with her elderly husband in Sampigehalli. The daughter reportedly visited her maternal home often due to frequent disputes with her spouse. In recent weeks, the mother and daughter had been participating in special rituals hoping to resolve her marital troubles.

Police suspect the accused woman acted on the advice of an astrologer, who allegedly suggested a human sacrifice at a particular auspicious time. Officers are now working to locate the astrologer for questioning, while they await the victim’s recovery so they can record her statement and piece together the full chain of events.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(With inputs from PTI)