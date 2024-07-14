 Woman files police complaint against husband over circulation of daughter's private videos | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
Woman files police complaint against husband over circulation of daughter's private videos

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 14, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Following her father's act, the daughter tried to end her life by allegedly consuming toxic Phenyle.

A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly circulating private videos of their 18-year-old daughter on social media platforms, police said on Saturday.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with CEN Police Station in Udupi.
The girl's mother lodged a complaint with CEN Police Station in Udupi.

Following her father's act, the daughter tried to end her life by allegedly consuming toxic Phenyle. She has been admitted to the government hospital in Udupi city and is stated to be in critical condition, they said.

According to the complaint, the girl's father, was not happy with his daughter for allegedly being in love with a relative from Thirthahalli. He called her boyfriend home, beat him up, and forcibly downloaded all private videos and photos from his phone and allegedly circulated them on social media.

After that, he allegedly beat up both his daughter and his wife, following which both of them got injured. Unable to bear the shame that the viral videos had brought to her, the girl allegedly attempted to end her life on Friday.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with CEN Police Station in Udupi, a senior police officer said.

The investigation is on, police said.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Woman files police complaint against husband over circulation of daughter's private videos
© 2024 HindustanTimes
