BMRCL remembers Aparna Vastarey, voice behind Namma Metro announcements, with tribute message on all trains: Report

On July 12, a day after the passing of the beloved anchor and Kannada actress Aparna Vastarey, who had been bravely fighting fourth stage of lung cancer, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) decided to honour and pay a tribute to her by broadcasting a special message across all metro trains throughout the day, The Hindu reported. Aparna Vastarey was a well-known Kannada actress and anchor, and was the voice behind Bengaluru's 'Namma Metro' announcements.

For many Namma Metro passengers, Aparna was a familiar and comforting presence as the voice behind the announcements during their commutes.

ALSO READ | Who was Aparna Vastarey: Five lesser-known facts about the late actress, anchor

Honouring their collaboration, the BMRCL, which operates the Namma Metro, took to social media site ‘X’ and posted, “She has the honour of conducting so many Namma Metro programs. Her command over Kannada language and pronunciation were both mesmerizing. Her voice in Namma metro trains is forever alive. Namma Metro misses her in all our future endeavours. May her Soul Rest in Peace.”

See the post here:

ALSO READ | Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health, CM Siddaramaiah expresses grief

Aparna’s final rites were conducted with full police honours at the Banashankari crematorium. Prior to the cremation, her body was placed at her Banashankari residence for public mourning, where notable figures from the film industry, including actors Srinath and Srujan Lokesh, came to pay their respects, the report added.

In a heartfelt gesture, Aparna’s husband and writer Nagaraj Vastarey also shared a poignant poem dedicated to his late wife on Facebook. The cherished TV presenter and voice artist died at the age of 57. She was known for her distinctive voice and dynamic presentation skills.