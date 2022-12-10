Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Woman sets two daughters on fire in Kolar, held: Police

Woman sets two daughters on fire in Kolar, held: Police

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The woman, identified as Jyoti, hailed from Kurubanahalli in Ramasamudram in Andhra Pradesh and had come with her children to Kolar to die by suicide, the police said.

Police arrested a woman for allegedly setting ablaze her two daughters over a family dispute atop Anjanadri hill (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Police arrested a woman for allegedly setting ablaze her two daughters over a family dispute atop Anjanadri hill in the Mulabagilu town of Kolar district on Wednesday, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the woman set her children on fire on Wednesday morning. One of the daughters, an 8-year-old, died on the spot, while another, a 6-year-old, suffered serious burn injuries.

The injured child was first admitted at the Mulabagilu Government Hospital, after which she was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

“The woman reached the hilltop and first set her children on fire using petrol. She was about to set herself ablaze but was stopped by locals,” the police said.

The police visited the place after receiving information from the villagers. The woman has been taken into custody, and her husband, Tirumalesh, is being interrogated, the police added.

The police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC (attempt to murder) against the woman.

