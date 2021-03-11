'Work from home here to stay', says Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said on Thursday that the work from home (WFH) system, which was implemented by various countries in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, is here to stay in India. Speaking to Hindustan Times Editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan, Nilekani said that people do want to come to office, but a clear picture is yet to emerge.

"It is to the credit of the Indian IT industry that they managed to get millions of people work from home in three to four weeks. For example, at Infosys, 2,40,000 employees in 40 countries moved to WFH in three weeks because they had the technology infrastructure to do so," said Nilekani.

"WFH has a fundamental impact, but we don't now what steady state we will reach. Obviously we do want to go back to work in offices - the value of meeting people, the serendipity, the ideas and innovation require people to come together. There's no clear idea but one thought is that it settle at two-thirds in the office on any given day and one-third from home," he added.

Calling it a good news, the entrepreneur further said that WFH will reduce pressure on the commuters and traffic, and people will still be able to work.

Soon after lockdowns were announced around the world - in India, a 68-day lockdown began on March 25, 2020 - employees moved to a WFH routine that caused ripples across industries.

As 2020 progressed, several companies adopted a hybrid plan: a fraction of employees came to office while the rest worked from home. An alternative model saw employees working out of the office for at least a few days a week.

In United States of America, the system saw more participation from the older people - those above the age of 65 - to the labour force. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report in January, roughly 1 in 5 adults aged 65 and older remain on the job. In the mid 1980s, the ratio was closer to 1 in 10.

A survey conducted last year by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) and consulting firm Primus Partners revealed that 74% workers are inclined to work from home or want their companies to adopt other policy measures such as flexible working hours and staggered office schedule.

The survey was conducted in eight cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune.