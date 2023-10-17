'World's most punctual': Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport tops global ranking for on-time performance

The Bengaluru International Airport has been recognised for its on time departures in the latest report published by aviation analytics firm Cirium. In the report, titled ‘The On-Time Performance Monthly Report’, the firm noted that the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has been the “world's most punctual airport” for the past three months consecutively.

The Bangalore International Airport Ltd operates the Kempegowda International Airport.(Bengaluruairport.com)

A statement from the airport's operator, BIAL - Bengaluru International Airport Limited - on Tuesday said that the KIA maintained an "impressive" on-time departure experience for its passengers. The airport observed a 87.51 per cent punctuality in July, 89.66 per cent in August, and 88.51 per cent in September, said the statement, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Cirium measures on time performance, or OTP, by noting an aircraft's arrival at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time. It tracked around 89.03 per cent of the total flights operated from the KIA, which were 18,913, the report said. The KIA had 79.46 per cent on time arrivals, which was the least among the top five airports in the list. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was the only other Indian airport among the top five, and in the overall list.

“Each month Cirium reviews the total number of flights in a given month (approximately 3 million) for every airport globally in an ordered list, then looks at where the percentile demarcations fall. For the annual OTP review, we take the total number of flights in a given year for every airport,” the report stated.

The Kempegowda International Airport commenced offering international services from its terminal 2 just over a month ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

