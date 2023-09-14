Yediyurappa to request central leadership to appoint oppn leader, new state prez at earliest

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he would request the central leadership to appoint at the earliest the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and the party's new state president.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (PTI File Photo)

Although the new Assembly was elected almost four months ago, the party is yet to name the Leaders of Opposition in the House and the Legislative Council.

"I will request for appointment of opposition leader and the party's new state president as early as possible," Yediyurappa, who is in the national capital to attend the party's central election committee meeting, told reporters here.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had taken up this matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month, who then assured that the appointment would be done soon.

Currently, Nalin Kumar Kateel is on an extension as BJP president. The BJP was defeated by the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly polls in May.

