Yediyurappa’s critic alleges phone tapping

Bengaluru Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, identified with the camp seeking ouster of chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped and that there was a conspiracy to trap him by some powerful people.

The two-time legislator from Hubli-Dharwad west went on to say that he was being monitored and being set up by unknown persons.

“My phone is tapped and they are monitoring me wherever I go,” Bellad told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The statement comes days after TV news channels played on loop a few seconds footage of Bellad leaving BJP national general secretary’s (Arun Singh) house in Delhi .

Singh is currently in Bengaluru holding meetings with state ministers and legislators to gather information on the current rumblings in the party and communicate the same to the central leadership.

Bellad said that he was receiving calls from an accused in jail enquiring about the political developments, which he said was a “move to trap” him.

Though Bellad did not name anyone, his allegations purportedly point towards the ruling dispensation headed by Yediyurappa.

“I think there is a huge conspiracy behind this call. My father, Chandrakant Bellad, was five-time MLA and led a political life without a black spot. I have practiced smart honest politics,” Bellad said.

“Since they could not find any black spot in my career, they are trying to fix me. A few people are made to call and trying to trap me in such issues. Such an effort is happening with the effort of some big hands,” he said.

Bellad said that he has formally written a complaint and handed it over to the Karnataka assembly speaker and home minister Basavaraj Bommai on June 14 and asked them to conduct an investigation into this allegation.