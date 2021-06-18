Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Yediyurappa’s critic alleges phone tapping
bengaluru news

Yediyurappa’s critic alleges phone tapping

Bengaluru Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, identified with the camp seeking ouster of chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped and that there was a conspiracy to trap him by some powerful people
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:20 AM IST
HT Image

Bengaluru Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, identified with the camp seeking ouster of chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped and that there was a conspiracy to trap him by some powerful people.

The two-time legislator from Hubli-Dharwad west went on to say that he was being monitored and being set up by unknown persons.

“My phone is tapped and they are monitoring me wherever I go,” Bellad told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The statement comes days after TV news channels played on loop a few seconds footage of Bellad leaving BJP national general secretary’s (Arun Singh) house in Delhi .

Singh is currently in Bengaluru holding meetings with state ministers and legislators to gather information on the current rumblings in the party and communicate the same to the central leadership.

Bellad said that he was receiving calls from an accused in jail enquiring about the political developments, which he said was a “move to trap” him.

Though Bellad did not name anyone, his allegations purportedly point towards the ruling dispensation headed by Yediyurappa.

“I think there is a huge conspiracy behind this call. My father, Chandrakant Bellad, was five-time MLA and led a political life without a black spot. I have practiced smart honest politics,” Bellad said.

“Since they could not find any black spot in my career, they are trying to fix me. A few people are made to call and trying to trap me in such issues. Such an effort is happening with the effort of some big hands,” he said.

Bellad said that he has formally written a complaint and handed it over to the Karnataka assembly speaker and home minister Basavaraj Bommai on June 14 and asked them to conduct an investigation into this allegation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart

Will Smith 'trying' to remember how to use a gym is all of us. Watch viral clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP