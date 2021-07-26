Yediyurappa's supporters shut down Shikaripura after his resignation

After BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka chief minister on Monday, Shikaripura, his assembly constituency in Shivamogga district, was shut down by his supporters as a mark of protest. Several shops and commercial establishments were closed by the supporters of Yediyurappa, who has won several times from the constituency.

Roads wore a deserted look and traders had voluntarily shut down their businesses expressing their sympathy for the leader, a report by news agency ANI showed. Also the BJP supporters staged a demonstration in the town. Slogans were raised in support of the leader and cut-outs of Yediyurappa were put up to express their support. Also, the workers denounced the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for compelling him to resign before completing the term in office, the report further showed.

The demonstrations were carried out even as the chief minister had previously asked his supporters not to indulge in protests. “I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party,” he had tweeted on July 21.

In an event to celebrate two years of the formation of his government in Karnataka, the 78-year-old Yediyurappa announced his resignation, putting to rest long ongoing speculations about an impending leadership change in the state.

“It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them,” he tweeted, earlier on Monday. He also thanked the BJP’s central leadership for their support.

Some ministers within the BJP’s Karnataka unit had earlier expressed their displeasure with Yediyurappa’s leadership which kept adding to the speculations about his removal. However, the party’s leadership, including state in-charge Arun Singh, and state BJP leaders have previously said that the centre was pleased with the state government and no changes were being discussed.

