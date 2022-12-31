Youtuber worships Bengaluru potholes in new song, thanks politicians for inspiring him

In a creative criticism of Bengaluru's infrastructure, a YouTuber, called Chindi Chitranna, has released a song - Aladsu - and called it ‘the pothole song’. The song, released on Wednesday, addressed civic problems that Bengaluru residents face daily.

Bengaluru has become nearly synonymous with the word ‘potholes’, especially after multiple deaths have been recorded of late due to accidents. That and the crumbling infrastructure in the city have drawn flak from several quarters including civic activists and the opposition Congress.

The song comes at a time when the state is looking forward to holding assembly elections in less than four to five months, putting on spotlight on all its operational problems. The song starts with ‘Yella prayanikarige nidhanavagi hogabekanta vinanti, gundigala kata’ - which translates to: All commuters are requested to go slow, potholes ahead.

The song touches upon how freshly laid roads develop pits and holes, and also shows the artists - Deepak from the channel and another artist with the stage name Kata - doing pooja in front of a pothole by offering flowers, fruits and coconuts to it.

“Sheer negligence from the government and immense corruption and substandard work by the government agencies have made the great state of Karnataka, a #pothole state. There are many issues faced by the citizens on daily basis due to the potholes,” the YouTube channel said about the song.

“We have created this song to ridicule the government and hold a mirror to their sorry and incapable face! We don't know what the public voice is, but we can ascertain that #ALADSU is our tough voice...aww my back hurts ;p,” they added in the description of their music video.

The team also thanked all major political parties in the state for ‘inspiring’ them. “This is a thank you song to all my elected politicians & their admin team, who inspired me to make such a video! Thank you @BJP4Karnataka @INCKarnataka @JDS_Bengaluru,” Chindi Chitranna tweeted.

Bengaluru has witnessed several debates on the issue time and again, even bagging the third place in the list of cities with the highest number of deaths due to accidents in 2021.

