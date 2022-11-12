Video shows man protesting in Bengaluru after accident due to pothole

The potholes on Bengaluru roads continue to remain a major civic concern. These have been turning out to be death traps for many. On Friday, a two-wheeler crashed on the road because of a pothole and the rider ended up protesting by sitting on the road. In a video that has been widely shared on the Internet, the man was heard asking for a response from the civic body officials after he met with an accident. A post shared by the Twitter handle, Speak Up Bengaluru, a platform for citizens, read, “Today morning 6 AM, this person fallen to pothole while riding vehicle & no one responded yet near Ulsoor Opp. to Adarsha theatre, OldMadrasRoad, Bangalore. Thanks to CV Raman Nagara MLA @mla_raghu for keeping Bengalurians struggle with their lives every day.”

Today morning 6 AM, this person fallen to pathole while riding vehicle & no one responded yet at near Ulasoor Opp. to Adarsha theatre, OldMadrasRoad, Bangalore. Thanks to CV RamanNagara MLA @mla_raghu 4 keeping Bengalurians struggle with their lives every day. #SpeakUpBengaluru pic.twitter.com/UXEsu2dhA9 — ?????? ?????? ???????? - #SpeakUpBengaluru (@SpeakUpBengalur) November 11, 2022

However, the pothole is said to be filled after the video gained wide attention. The group also shared the picture of the repaired road and wrote, “They filled it in the first half, which means @mla_raghu and CM @BSBommai’s #Potholes will be fixed in 3 cases. 1. When PM @narendramodi comes. 2. When someone Dies. 3. When somebody is injured and only if injured protest.”

Several incidents linked to battered roads in the city have been reported. In October, a biker who was travelling on Yelahanka road died after he was hit by a car that overturned due to a pothole. In the same month, a 50-year-old woman who was commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she tried to manoeuvre a pothole in Rajajinagar in the same month. She died later at the hospital.

Some of the stretches in the city were reported to have been repaired before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengaluru on Friday to inaugurate the Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON