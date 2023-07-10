Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Yuva Brigade’ member stabbed to death after 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations in Mysuru district

‘Yuva Brigade’ member stabbed to death after 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations in Mysuru district

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 10, 2023 02:52 PM IST

A member of the “Yuva Brigade” was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups of youths during “Hanuma Jayanti” celebrations in Mysuru, Karnataka.

A 'Yuva Brigade' member was allegedly stabbed to death at T Narasipura in the district following a clash between two groups of youths during 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur.

ALSO READ | Jain monk's murder: VHP slams Karnataka govt; demands 'capital punishment'

According to police sources, there was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue on Saturday.

Following this incident, Nayak was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle on Sunday night.

ALSO READ | Man stabbed to death in Delhi over 300 bet

Hindutva activist Chakravarti Sulibele, who is the chief of the 'Yuva Brigade', which calls itself an organisation that intends to do "something good for the country", alleged that Nayak was brutally murdered by supporters of the Congress.

"Siddaramayya (Siddaramaiah) 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress...Karnataka burning... Another WB soon to be witnessed... #YuvaBrigade," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka mysuru crime
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP