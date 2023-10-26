Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath attends convocation as chief guest, calls it 'irony'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath was invited as a chief guest to the annual convocation event of Bangalore University, Nikhil called the invitation ‘irony’ and said that he had to attend the convocation event even though he never attended the college in his life.

Nikhil Kamath at Bangalore University's convocation event.

In an X post, Nikhil wrote," Just played 'Chief Guest' at Bangalore University's convocation, and the irony isn't lost on me – who never attended college. My inner cynic wonders if I took a wrong turn on the way to a coffee shop and ended up here.”

The co-founder of a stock brokerage firm, however, stressed that formal education is the backbone of the country. “But hey, if there's one thing I genuinely believe in, it’s that formal education is the backbone of society. Let's all do our bit to make it even stronger,” he added further. He also congratulated former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and ISRO chief S. Somnath who were conferred with honorary doctorates by the university.

Nithin Kamath, who is also the co-founder of Zerodha earlier said that he and his brother (Nikhil Kamath) were the worst performers in the school. In an X post, Nithin said, “Both @nikhilkamathcio and I were among the worst performers in school, but we turned out alright in life. The key was the support of our parents in everything that we attempted. Eventually, your school and college scores are not all that matter. The understanding and support of parents is even more important, especially if kids have learning difficulties.” He had said it as October is observed as National Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Zerodha, the Bengaluru based stock brokerage firm was founded in the year 2010 by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath. The bootstrapped start up is reportedly valued at $3.6 billion with the second largest active user base in India. The active user base of Zerodha was recently surpassed by another trading platform called Groww.

