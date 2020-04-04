Bhai Nirmal Singh’s daughter tests positive for Covid-19, taking corona count to 59 in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:11 IST

JALANDHAR: The 35-year-old daughter of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, the Padma Shri awardee and Golden Temple former hazoori ragi (Gurbani singer) who died of Covid-19 in Amritsar two days ago, also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

A resident of Lohian Khas in Shahkot sub division, she is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Jalandhar.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 59 in Punjab. All positive cases are from 10 of the 22 districts of the state.

Punjab special chief secretary Karanbir Singh Sidhu also tweeted that Jaskirat Kaur, the daughter of the late hazoori ragi, has tested positive.

Two more close contacts of Khalsa in Amritsar tested positive on Friday. The patients are Nirmal Singh’s US-returned aunt, another ragi who accompanied him to a kirtan (prayer meeting) in Chandigarh and a 67-year-old man.

SEECHEWAL TESTS NEGATIVE

Meanwhile, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and 16 others have tested negative. They met Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa on March 12 at Lohian Khas, where they are engaged in desilting the Sutlej river.

The Doaba belt accounts for 32 positive cases in the state so far. They include two deaths and one person who recovered from Covid-19. The maximum number of 19 patients was reported in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, followed by seven in Hoshiarpur, and six in Jalandhar. Besides, 12 cases have been detected in Mohali, five in Amritsar, four in Ludhiana, three in Mansa, and one each in Patiala, Faridkot and Rupnagar district.