Bhama Askhed project: Make budgetary provision for rehabilitation, Ajit Pawar to civic bodies

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:03 IST

PUNE Ajit Pawar, member of legislative assembly (MLA) Baramati, has told the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to make budgetary provisions for the rehabilitation of farmers affected by the Bhama Askhed project. He took a review of the ongoing work for the water supply project, on Saturday.

Pawar said Bhama Askhed is an important project for the city which will provide water to the city’s eastern parts on the Ahmednagar road.

“About Rs 450 crore is yet to be paid to the farmers, out of which Rs 250 crore will be paid by PMC and Rs 200 crore by PCMC. Out of this, the civic body has already paid Rs 45 crore to the farmers who will be affected by the project. For the remaining amount, the civic bodies must make budgetary allocation for the same,” said Pawar.

Regarding the river rejuvenation project which has been proposed with financial aid from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), Pawar said that the civic body must acquire the required land by January 15, 2020.

He said, “The treated water can be used for farming. During the meeting, I was told that the land for the treatment plants at Kharadi, Warje, Wadgaon, Baner and Wadgaonsheri is yet to be acquired. I have ordered the district collector and civic officials to acquire the required land by January 15. Also, the tenders should be formed in such a way that the monetary responsibilities of the project do not fall on the state government or the civic body.”

Pawar also clarified about the controversy surrounding BJP MP Ranjit Nimbalkar’s accusations of removing his supporters from the canal committee. Pawar said, “How can I do that? I headed the meeting only as a Baramati MLA and first we must inquire as to why were they appointed in the first place?”

Before the state elections, the water from Nira Deoghar dam was diverted from Baramati to neighbouring districts of Solapur from where Nimbalkar has won during the Lok Sabha elections. Following the objections raised by Nimbalkar, the diversion was stopped which was seen as a jolt to NCP which has its bastion in Baramati.