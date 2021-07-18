Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 11 districts in MP to see heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert for state
bhopal news

11 districts in MP to see heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert for state

Since over the last fortnight, people in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital of Bhopal, have been witnessing humid and sticky weather with maximum temperature shooting up to 40 degrees Celsius in some districts.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The rainfall activity in Madhya Pradesh is expected to go up due to a trough that runs from the central part of the state to south Tamil Nadu, the IMD said.(File photo. Representative image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Madhya Pradesh as per which isolated places in 11 districts, including Rewa and Damoh, are likely to receive heavy rainfall. It also issued another yellow alert, predicting thunderstorm with lightning in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and five other divisions in the state.

Both these alerts are valid till Monday morning, an official said. Yellow alert means authorities are advised to be updated on the situation.

The rainfall activity in Madhya Pradesh is expected to go up due to a trough that runs from the central part of the state to south Tamil Nadu, the IMD said.

"A north-south trough runs at 0.9 km above mean sea level from central Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema," senior meteorologist P K Saha from the IMD's Bhopal office told PTI. "This is going to increase the rainfall activities in MP," he said.

Narvar area in Shivpuri district of west MP received the highest rainfall of 142 mm in the 24 hours that ended 8.30 am Sunday. Likewise, Badwara in Katni district of east MP recorded 35 mm rainfall in the same period, he added.

Since over the last fortnight, people in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital of Bhopal, have been witnessing humid and sticky weather with maximum temperature shooting up to 40 degrees Celsius in some districts. "But a good spell of rain is likely to turn the weather pleasant across MP," Saha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP