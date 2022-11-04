11 persons killed in car-bus collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district

In a tragic incident, at least 11 persons were killed after their vehicle was hit by a bus in the wee hours of Friday in Betul district, said police.

All the deceased identified were local residents. They used to work as labourers and were returning from Amravati to Betul, said Simala Prasad, superintendent of police, Betul.

“The residents of village of Chikhlar, Mahadgaon and Jhallar villages were coming back from Amravati in the SUV at around 2am on Friday when a bus hit the vehicle. It was massive accident as seven bodies were removed by the police but four bodies were recovered after cutting the vehicle,” said the SP.

Also Read: 3-yr-old among six people killed in three separate accidents in Agra & Hathras

The bodies were sent to their villages after post mortem.

This is the third major accident in Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, five people died in Morena when a dump truck hit the vehicle while 15 people from UP were killed in an accident in Rewa.

(With inputs from Mayank Bhargava from Betul)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON