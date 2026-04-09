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11k litres of milk poured into Narmada river after religious event; environmentalists see red

11k litres of milk poured into Narmada river after religious event; environmentalists see red

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:14 pm IST
PTI |
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Sehore, Around 11,000 litres of milk were poured into Narmada river, often called the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, in Sehore district on the culmination of a 21-day religious event as part of a sanctification ritual, prompting environmentalists to flag its negative impact on the ecosystem.

11k litres of milk poured into Narmada river after religious event; environmentalists see red

The event concluded at Satdev village in Bherunda area, located about 90 km from the district headquarters, with a 'mahayagna' on Wednesday.

The milk was offered to the river as part of rituals and prayers for the purity of the waters, the well-being of pilgrims and prosperity, organisers said.

The milk was brought in tankers to the riverbank and later poured into the flowing water amid chanting of mantras in the presence of a crowd of devotees.

However, environmentalists raised concerns over the practice, warning of its potential ecological impact.

"Such large quantities of organic matter can deplete dissolved oxygen in water, adversely affecting the river ecosystem. These impact local communities dependent on the river for drinking water and threaten aquatic life as well as domestic animals," noted environmentalist and wildlife activist Ajay Dube said.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / 11k litres of milk poured into Narmada river after religious event; environmentalists see red
Home / Cities / Bhopal / 11k litres of milk poured into Narmada river after religious event; environmentalists see red
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