MP: Minor rape survivor operated, condition still critical, says police

An 11-year-old gang-raped survivor was operated at Rewa Medical College late on Friday evening as the accused inserted wood in her private parts, said the hospital doctor on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

The doctor, who asked not to be named, said the minor was covered in blood and her body had turned blue due to bite marks and physical assault.

“Her condition is still critical. An air ambulance is ready to air lift her to Delhi, if requires,” said KP Venkateshwar, additional director general (ADG) of police, Rewa.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped on Friday by employees of Sharda Devi temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

According to the police, the accused took her to the nearby forest where they gang-raped and assualted her. She was found about a kilometre away from her home in Arkandi township under Maihar police station on Friday, said police.

Following the incident, the accused, identified as Ravi Chaudhary, 31, and Atul Bhadholiya, 30, both residents of Maihar town were arrested and taken into custody. The Maihar Temple Management Committee has sacked both the employees.

“The accused persons have confessed to the crime. They said the girl was going to take water from a temple when the they stopped her. They her to nearby forest and raped her. They also inserted wood in her private part and left her to die. The family members, who were already looking for the girl, found her one km away from the house,” said Animesh Dwivedi, town inspector, Maihar.

The accused were charged under Section 366 (kidnapping) 376(d) (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

On Saturday morning, a joint team of police and district administration, demolished the illegally constructed houses of both the both the in Maihar town, said the ADG.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and said that the accused will not be spared.

“I have received information about the rape in Maihar, my heart is full of pain, I am distressed. I have instructed the police that no criminal should escape. The police have arrested the criminals. Instructions have been given to the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the girl . No criminal will be spared, strictest action will be taken,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from Amit Singh from Satna)

