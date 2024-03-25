 14 staff injured in Holi fire mishap at Ujjain Mahakal temple; 9 critical. - Hindustan Times
14 staff injured in Holi fire mishap at Ujjain Mahakal temple; 9 critical.

ByShruti Tomar
Mar 25, 2024 11:03 AM IST

When the incident occurred, thousands of devotees were celebrating Holi inside the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

At least 14 staff, including a priest, were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple during Holi on Monday morning, police said.

Relatives and family members outside the burn ward of a hospital where the people who were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal temple are being treated in Ujjain. (PTI)
The condition of nine is said to be critical. They have been referred to Indore. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

At the time of the accident, thousands of devotees were celebrating Holi inside the temple.

Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said, “One of the injured said that someone threw gulaal on priest Sanjeev from behind while he was performing the aarti. The gulaal fell on the lamp. It is believed that there was some chemical in the gulaal which caused the fire.” The matter is being probed.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

