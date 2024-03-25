14 staff injured in Holi fire mishap at Ujjain Mahakal temple; 9 critical.
Mar 25, 2024 11:03 AM IST
When the incident occurred, thousands of devotees were celebrating Holi inside the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
At least 14 staff, including a priest, were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple during Holi on Monday morning, police said.
The condition of nine is said to be critical. They have been referred to Indore. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
At the time of the accident, thousands of devotees were celebrating Holi inside the temple.
Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said, “One of the injured said that someone threw gulaal on priest Sanjeev from behind while he was performing the aarti. The gulaal fell on the lamp. It is believed that there was some chemical in the gulaal which caused the fire.” The matter is being probed.
Share this article