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149 leopards died in MP in 14 months; accidents major cause

149 leopards died in MP in 14 months; accidents major cause

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 02:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, A total of 149 leopards died in Madhya Pradesh over the 14 months starting January last year, with accidents accounting for the highest number of fatalities, according to data provided in response to a Right to Information query.

149 leopards died in MP in 14 months; accidents major cause

While activist Ajay Dube, who filed the RTI application, said the figures portray a "grim reality", the Forest Department said efforts are being made to reduce deaths. It also said that a mortality rate of four per cent was well within the accepted range for big cats.

According to the 'Status of Leopards in India 2022' report released in February 2024, Madhya Pradesh has the highest leopard population in the country at 3,907, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka. The state had reported 3,421 leopards in 2018.

In its RTI reply, the department said that 149 leopards died in MP in 14 months beginning January 2025. Of these, 31 per cent of the deaths were due to road accidents. The data showed that 19 deaths occurred on highways.

The forest official said measures such as animal passages on new roads, signage and regular patrolling are being implemented to reduce fatalities.

"We are also advising against creating water sources near roads, as animals often move towards them and become vulnerable to accidents," he added.

Another senior forest official, requesting anonymity, said that the death of 149 leopards out of around 4,000 in MP is only a 4 per cent loss.

"We expect a minimum of 10 per cent mortality within 12 months in the cat family. Even up to an annual loss of 20 per cent is acceptable given that old ones die due to multiple reasons," he added.

Activist Dube said "record-breaking" leopard mortality in Madhya Pradesh exposes a grim reality.

"The tiger state has become a graveyard for leopards. Systematic failure to implement NTCA protocols and lack of safe corridors are wiping them out," he said.

Despite accidents accounting for the highest deaths, there is zero accountability over fatalities linked to "linear infrastructure or electrocution", he said. "NTCA and the forest department's apathy proves leopards are a secondary priority," he claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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