2 former underworld gang members arrested for drug supply link in Madhya Pradesh

Indore police on Sunday arrested three people including two, who were once members of an underworld gang, in connection to supply of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) pills, commonly known as ecstasy drugs, worth ₹50 crore in Madhya Pradesh, said police.

"The two main accused were identified as, Ayub Qureshi from Mumbai, who was convicted in a case of Mumbai Bomb Blast 1993, and Waseem Khan from Nasik, who was a member of the Abu Salem gang and was acquitted in the murder case of founder of T–Series Gulshan Kumar. A resident of Indore, Gaurav Puri was also arrested by the police on Sunday said Yogesh Deshmukh, additional director general of police, Indore.

Indore police on January 5 arrested five people with 70 kilograms of MDMA. Accused Dinesh Agrawal and his son Akshay Agrawal, residents of Indore; Ved Prakash Vyas and Mangi Venkatesh, residents of Hyderabad; and Chiman Agrawal, a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh were arrested by the crime branch, Indore in connection with supply of the drugs. Later, the police arrested seven more accused in the case.

“During the interrogation, Ved Prakash said it was an organized gang with members all across the nation. Khan and Qureshi are part of a syndicate,” said Deshmukh.

“Qureshi, who served five years in jail after he was arrested with a pistol and 52 bullets, is presently managing parking at Bandra Railway station. Qureshi was found involved in the supply of drugs. We are interrogating Khan and Qureshi in the matter for further investigation,” said the ADG.

As of now, 15 people have been arrested in the case. The police are investigating the matter and more details will be made public in coming days, said the officer.