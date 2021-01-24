Covid vaccine tracker: How many are inoculated in India and the world
In vaccination drives that have begun in more than 56 countries, over 63 million doses of vaccines have been administered, according to Bloomberg. As on January 24, the latest rate was roughly 3.21 million doses per day, on average.
In the US, the country that has been on top of the Covid chart for quite some time now, the inoculation drive began on December 14 last year and as many as 21.1 million shots of vaccines have been given. An average of 1.06 million doses per day were administered last week, the agency data states.
Meanwhile, according to data from John Hopkins, the country crossed 25 million Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The milestone was reached only five days after the US recorded 400,000 deaths from the disease.
India, on the other hand, has immunised over 16 lakh people since the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world’s biggest vaccination drive and said that 30 million health care and frontline workers would be immunized in the first phase.
On the ninth day of the country's vaccination programme, 31,466 healthcare workers were inoculated till 7.30pm.
As per an official release, 907 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Haryana, 2,472 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Karnataka, 1,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Punjab, 24,586 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Rajasthan and 2,494 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.
"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) (till 7.30 pm on Sunday) through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Union health ministry said.
Health Minister Hala Zayed told a televised news conference that they would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in 40 hospitals that are designated to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients across the country.
It was reported late Friday that Trump considered firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with another DOJ lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who was prepared to back Trump's efforts to overturn the election. The Democrats, in their letter, called the details in the report "astonishing,".
