212 tribal families in MP ‘returned’ to Hinduism from Christianity, claims VHP

BHOPAL: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary Azad Prem Singh Damor on Thursday claimed that over 300 people belonging to 212 tribal families “returned to Hinduism from Christianity” at Full Gawdi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VHP organised a three-day function at Full Gawdi a month after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat asked people to take a pledge for propagation, protection of Hindu culture, and ensure the return of converts to Hinduism. Bhagwat was speaking at an event in December in Chitrakoot.

Damor, who has been campaigning against the Christian missionaries for six months, said the 300 were “illegally converted” to Christianity and lured by giving a bike, health facilities, and better education. “...we made them realise that we are enjoying the special status of tribal due to our tradition and culture. The government is providing us many facilities but if we shun our tradition and religion, our next generation will lose all the facilities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Damor said at the Chitrakoot event, they pledged to save their culture and religion. “We are not pressuring any person who converted into another religion legally but we are fighting against illegal conversion.”

Rakesh Bhuria, a local resident, said they held a meeting and made the 300 realise that they were insulting their ancestors by adopting Christianity. “We have a list of 212 families who agreed to reconvert... For three days, we have been holding havans and puja at Hanuman temple in the village.”

A man, who converted to Hinduism, said VHP made them realise that they will lose the reservation and other facilities under government schemes. “...we decided to follow our original religion.”

Madhya Pradesh Christian Dioceses public relations officer Maria Stephen said VHP and other organisations have realised their propaganda over conversions is fake. “So, they are coming up with this ghar wapsi (home- coming) thing by scaring people that they will lose scheduled tribal status.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jhabua district collector Somesh Mishra said there is nothing illegal in “reconversion” and they have not received any complaint in this regard. “But we are inquiring into the matter to check whether people are reconverting according to their will or under pressure.”

Under Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion law, people are allowed to reconvert or convert to “parent religion”.

In Jhabua, sub-divisional magistrate Anil Bhana passed an order in November calling for a complete ban on “mass conversion” of tribals to Christianity without permission of the district magistrate in the scheduled areas. “...so, if any such event takes place under your jurisdiction, then take necessary action immediately,” the order said following a memorandum from VHP..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON