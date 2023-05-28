38 get life sentence for killing six in MP’s Vidisha district in 2011

A trial court in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district has convicted 38 people and sentenced them to life imprisonment in connection with a violent clash leading to the murder of six people in 2011, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Of the 38 convicted, five died during the legal proceedings that spanned over 12 years, they said.

In a judgment on Saturday, the trial court also imposed a fine ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹12,000 on the 33 convicts, who were transferred to the Bhopal Central Jail soon after the verdict, said prosecution lawyer Narendra Vyas.

The verdict was delivered by the first district sessions judge and additional sessions judge Vinod Kumar Sharma in Ganjbasoda.

The case pertains to the killing of six people during a violent clash between two Mewati Muslim families in Babchia village of Vidisha district on February 3, 2011. According to the case details, the dispute originated between the families of Kale Khan and Shahabuddin Khan, both residents of Babchia, over a longstanding political rivalry.

“The families of Kale Khan and Shahabuddin Khan challenged each other in a filmy style to decide who would rule the area,” Vyas said, elaborating on the case details.

“They gathered [at a pre-decided venue] with arms and later over 100 people attacked each other with swords, axes, canes and stones,” said the advocate.

In the clash, Shahabuddin Khan, his son Asif Khan, brother Rahees Khan, and three others, Armaan Khan, Azeem Khan and Basruddin Khan, were allegedly killed by the mob.

A total of 54 individuals were booked in the murder case, of which 12 remain absconded while the trial against four minors — at the time of commencement of the crime — is undergoing at a juvenile court. Of the remaining 38 who were awarded life imprisonment on Saturday, five had died during the trial.

On Saturday, the trial court said that the hearing for the absconding accused would take place at a later stage.

