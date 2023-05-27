Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two get 7 years in jail for robbing executive in Gurugram

Two get 7 years in jail for robbing executive in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 27, 2023 11:41 PM IST

Two men sentenced to seven years in jail for robbing a private company executive of ?10 lakh in Sector 14, Gurugram. A fine of ?10,000 each was imposed.

Two men have been sentenced to a jail term of seven years each for robbing a private company executive of 10 lakh in 2021 in Sector 14, on Friday.

Sentencing the duo — Surendra Singh, 38, and Suresh Singh, 35, — additional sessions judge SP Singh said a stern message should be sent to curb such crimes. He imposed a fine of 10,000 each and convicted them of robbery. If the convicts fail to pay their fines, the imprisonment shall be increased by another year, the order said.

On January 11, 2021, Deepak Pandey, a resident of Delhi, who works at a private company in Udyog Vihar, had alleged that he had gone to Sector 14 to withdraw 10 lakh from his company’s account. While he was returning, three men took him hostage at gunpoint and snatched his bag with the cash and other valuables near Sector 14 crossing.

A case under Section 379 B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Palam Vihar police station. The investigation was handed over to crime unit, said police.

In the court, police presented 12 witnesses, evidence and confession statement.

While two suspects — Shravan Kumar and Sandeep Malik — were acquitted on May 22 this year, as Pandey did not recognise them in the court, police said Surendra Singh and Suresh Singh were convicted for their crime on Friday. Both were sent to Bhondsi jail, said police.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

