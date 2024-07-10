 5 killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi
5 killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Pipariya police station assistant sub-inspector Ganesh Rai said that eleven friends were returning from a wedding in Sadiya village on Tuesday night when the accident took place

Bhopal: At least five people were killed and six others injured after their SUV car collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram on Tuesday late at night, police said.

(Representative Photo)
The incident took place near the Pachlawara village in Hoshangabad district.

Pipariya police station assistant sub-inspector Ganesh Rai said that eleven friends were returning from a wedding in Sadiya village on Tuesday night. “The driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed the SUV into a tree…the driver might have fallen asleep, resulting in this accident”, Rai said.

Police have identified the deceased as Mayank Chaurasia, 22, Aman Malviya, 21, Sovit Rajput, 20, Pradyumna Agarwal, 22, and Shreyansh Jain, 23, all residents of Pipariya town in Hoshangabad district.

The injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital, where the conditions of two youths are stated to be serious, said police.

Further investigation has been launched, said police. 

New Delhi
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
