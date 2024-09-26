5-year-old Bhopal girl, missing for 2 days, found dead in nearby flat

BHOPAL: A five-year-old girl, who went missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a neighbour’s flat in Bhopal’s Vajpayee Nagar Multi area, police said on Thursday. The girl was found dead in a water tank in the house. Shalini Dixit said the police could not immediately comment on the precise cause of death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Shalini Dixit said: “The girl went missing on Tuesday… As many as 100 police personnel were searching for her. On Thursday morning, her family complained of a pungent smell coming from a locked flat. Police broke open the door and entered the flat.”

Dixit said the police could not immediately comment on the precise cause of death and will wait for the postmortem report.

Two-three people are being interrogated in connection with the case, she said, refusing to reveal any further details about the investigation.

Police said the flat where the girl was found dead was put out on rent only five months ago by the landlord.

The little girl’s family have accused the police of negligence when she was reported missing and led a protest blocking the TB Hospital Road. Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel joined the protest.