7 killed as fire breaks out in 2-storey building in Indore

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday in a building in Indore’s Swarn Baag Colony. Nine people have been rescued so far. Some people jumped from the building to save their lives.
Among the dead, two people aged between 40 and 45 have not been identified yet. (Video grab)
Among the dead, two people aged between 40 and 45 have not been identified yet.
Updated on May 07, 2022 10:48 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: Seven people were killed in a fire that broke out in a two-storey building in Indore in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

“The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday in a building in Swarn Baag Colony. Some were burnt alive and some suffocated as it was a congested building. The reason for death will be clear after postmortem,” Indore police commissioner HN Mishra said.

The deceased include Ishwar Singh Sisodia (45), Neetu Sisodia (45), Ashish (30), Gaurav (38) and Akanksha (25). Among the dead, two people aged between 40 and 45 have not been identified yet.

According to the police, the rescue team has rescued nine people. Some people even jumped from the building, which has 10 flats, to save their lives. They suffered injuries and have been admitted to MY hospital. In the initial investigation, a short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire.

The state government has announced ex-gratia of 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

District collector Manish Singh said a magesterial inquiry will be conducted in the matter.

