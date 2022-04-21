Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

Accused in attempt to murder case gets bail from MP HC on ground that he plants trees

In the order dated April 13, the HC directed Rinku Sharma to plant ten saplings -- fruit trees or Neem or Peepul -- and take care of them. The accused can plant the saplings at a place of his choice but he shall secure them at his own expense, the judge said.
Published on Apr 21, 2022 02:20 AM IST
PTI | , Gwalior

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has granted bail to an accused in an attempt to murder case on the condition of planting trees. Justice Anand Pathak granted Rinku Sharma bail on a personal bond of one lakh last week. 

In the order dated April 13, the HC directed Sharma to plant ten saplings -- fruit trees or Neem or Peepul -- and take care of them. The accused can plant the saplings at a place of his choice but he shall secure them at his own expense, the judge said. 

Sharma shall produce pictures of the plants within 30 days, the order said. He was also asked to submit a report about the health of the trees every three months during the next six months. 

Any lapse on his part can deprive him of the benefit of bail, the high court warned. This condition was laid down because the accused expressed desire to do community service voluntarily, the judge said.

