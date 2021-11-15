Ahead of PM Modi’s MP visit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes stock of situation

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is keeping an eye on all the arrangements made by the state government to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit the capital city of Bhopal on Monday. PM Modi will be holding a rally at Jambori Maidan in Bhopal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members have gone all out to ensure at least 2.50 lakh tribals are able to participate in it.

PM Modi will be in MP to mark the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in remembrance of legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He is also all set to inaugurate the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station, which was earlier known as Habibanj, and will also launch various other welfare initiatives.

The state government has made arrangements to ferry people to the rally ground in buses, with mechanics onboard to help repair any technical snag that might occur during their travel, reported PTI. Vehicles travelling to Bhopal for this purpose have been exempted from paying the toll.

At the inauguration of the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati railway station, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain routes. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chouhan, Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and L Murugan will also be present for the occasion.

Around 350 people, all of whom are expected to come in contact with the Prime Minister during his visit, have been tested for Covid-19, news agency PTI reported. Besides the governor, the chief minister, ministers, MLAs, security personnel, and other government officials, many other people will also be undergoing the RT-PCR tests before the Prime Minister’s arrival.