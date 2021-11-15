PM Modi to visit MP today, launch multiple initiatives for tribals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and launch several initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community on Monday, on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

During his visit to the city, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and launch multiple initiatives of the Indian Railways in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi will participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jambori Maidan in the state capital of Bhopal and launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said in a statement.

"It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration," said PMO.

He will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission, which has been developed to screen and manage patients with sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies. The mission also aims to increase public awareness about these diseases, whose impact is seen to be more profound on the tribal community of Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

"Prime Minister will also walk through the exhibition of products made by janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers,” according to the PMO statement.

During the event, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union ministers Dr Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union ministers of state Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and L Murugan will also be present.