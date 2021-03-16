Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow

Night curfew will be imposed in Bhopal and Indore districts of Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday night, said an official of the home department on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan on Tuesday to contain the spread of Covid-19 as the positivity rate in the state has risen to 5.4%. As many as 797 positive cases were reported in the state on Monday, the highest in the past two-and-half months.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM

Night curfew has been imposed in Bhopal and Indore, the worst affected districts in MP. In eight other districts -- Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul, Khargone, and Jabalpur -- the markets will be closed by 10pm, said the official cited above.

Indore and Bhopal recorded 259 and 199 positive cases respectively on Monday.

The districts administration in Bhopal and Indore put a ban on all political rallies, social and religious congregations. Only 200 people will be allowed to attend weddings in these two districts.

Thermal screening and seven-day home quarantine for travellers from Maharashtra will be continued.