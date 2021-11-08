Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhopal News
bhopal news

‘Bania and Brahmin in my pocket’: Row over MP BJP leader’s controversial remark

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge Murlidhar Rao stoked a controversy by saying that he keeps Baniya (business community) and Brahmans (priest community) in his pockets
File photo: BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge Murlidhar Rao. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 12:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge Murlidhar Rao stoked a controversy by saying that he keeps Baniya (business community) and Brahmans (priest community) in his pockets.

While talking to reporters on Monday, Rao said he keeps Banias in one pocket and Brahmins in the other. Rao’s remarks came in response to a question.

“If you have asked the question, then listen to the answer, among my vote bank, my workers, and my leaders there were Brahmins, so it was called Brahmin party. When the Banias came, it became a party of the Banias. The party was started for everyone but it had more people from some communities at that time, so you used to say that this party belongs to them. We are working to make ourselves a party for all.”

The Opposition attacked Rao for insulting the upper caste by saying that they are in his pockets. MP state Congress president, Kamal Nath, said, “Rao insulted the communities by claiming that they are like their ancestral property. The leaders of these communities made their important contributions in taking the party ahead. What kind of respect are party leaders giving to these leaders? This is the arrogance of BJP leaders and they are openly insulting communities for winning elections.” Rao should apologise, he added.

Rao later clarified that the BJP is a party that never discriminates against anyone. “Congress always distorts facts. Kamal Nath is doing the same thing once again, the Congress is not able to digest that we won the trust of the tribals and other sections through our development work,” he added.

