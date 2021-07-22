Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news
bhopal news

Bear found dead in MP’s Panna Tiger Reserve

A forest official said the bear is suspected to have died of rabies or some other infectious diseases as no sign of injuries was found on its carcass
By Anupam Pateriya
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Representational Image. (Shutterstock)

A bear suspected to have killed a man on Tuesday was found dead in suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, said a forest official. The official said the bear is suspected to have died of rabies or some other infectious diseases as no sign of injuries was found on its carcass.

Panna Tiger Reserve field director UK Sharma said Haridas Ahirwar, 45, was found dead on Tuesday night with injury marks of a bear attack in the Gangaua beat of the reserve. “Forest officials were searching for the bear but much to their surprise, the bear was also found dead a few metres away from the spot. We have sent the bear’s viscera for forensic examination and also sent samples to virology lab to know about any viral infection.”

Sharma said they have carried out vaccination against rabies of stray dogs, but still there are chances of its spread.

The death of the bear has raised concerns a month after a tigress also died under suspicious circumstances. The tigress’ viscera sample has been sent for forensic examination and the report is awaited.

