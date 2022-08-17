Bhopal: 2 revenue officials washed away while crossing bridge over Siwan river

In a tragic incident, a tehsildar and a patwari (village accountant) were washed away while crossing a bridge of the swollen Siwan river in a car on Tuesday night, said police.

Police recovered the body of patwari Mahendra Rajak and the car about 4km away but tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur remains missing. The rescue teams are trying to locate tehsildar.

Sehore superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Awasthi said, “Shajapur’s Mohan Badodiya tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur and Nasrullahganj patwari Mahendra Rajak were returning from a survey. They tried to cross overflowing bridge and lost control. The car washed away in Siwan river. The villagers informed the police.”

“SDRF team reached the spot and found the car 3km away near Avantipura and Rajak’s body in Chapri Khurd,” he added.

Rescue teams continue looking for Thakur across the river.

