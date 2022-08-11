Over 20 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 20 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying about 40 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Police said that women, children and other people from Semgara village were sailing from Marka ghat of Banda to Jarauli ghat of Fatehpur district at around 2.30 pm.
Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings.
Superintendent of police, Banda, Abhinandan said that so far three bodies have been recovered - including that of a child - while 13 managed to swim to safety, and there are still 17 people missing.
Additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the local administrative officials and other state authorities to carry out rescue operations and provide all possible medical treatment to people who survived the incident. The ACS home said the CM has expressed grief over the deaths.
Banda additional superintendent of police (ASP), Laxmi Niwas Mishra said that the incident apparently happened as the boat was overloaded and it overturned when it reached deep waters.
He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force team and State Disaster Response Force teams have been called to carry out rescue operations. He said that so far, only four bodies have been recovered and further efforts are on to fish out the bodies. He said district magistrate Anurag Patel and SP Abhinandan are supervising the rescue operations at the incident spot.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
